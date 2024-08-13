Joining them in the line-up is former England footballer Paul Merson, who follows in the footsteps of previous footballers who've swapped their trainers for dancing shoes, such as Peter Shilton, David James and Tony Adams.

But who is Paul Merson and what has he said about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024? Keep reading to find out more.

Who is Paul Merson?

Paul Merson. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Age: 56

Job: Pundit and former footballer

Instagram: @paulmerseofficial

Paul Merson is a former footballer and manager, who played for Arsenal, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa - where he was made captain - and Portsmouth.

He was also part of many tournaments such as the FA Cup, the Euros and the World Cup. Beyond his football playing days, Merson became the manager of Walsall for two years between 2004 and 2006.

He now has an extensive media career which includes writing sports columns for the Daily Star and being a reporter on Sky Sports.

What has Paul Merson said about joining Strictly 2024?

Paul Merson. Antony Jones/Getty Images for Disney

When he was announced as one of the contestants for this year's season, Merson said: "Joining Strictly is a whole new ball game for me, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on.

"I’m ready to swap the pitch for the ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves, and you never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!"

Strictly Come Dancing will to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

