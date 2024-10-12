That turned out to be a Charleston to Rain on the Roof from Paddington 2 - however, it also turned out the dance had a specific link with one of the Strictly judges.

Following the dance, Tess revealed that Craig Revel Horwood actually choreographed the dance as it was seen in Paddington 2, to which Nick said: "Oh, good grief."

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Craig said there was "no comparison" between his original version and Nick's performance, and said Nick could have let himself "go a little more crazy with it".

Despite this, there was praise from the judges, with Craig saying the character Nick showed was "fantastic".

Motsi Mabuse praised Nick for returning to the dancefloor after his injury, saying that it took "a lot of courage".

Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, praised the couple for using props, but said Nick's upper half could have been more "exaggerated", while Anton Du Beke called the dance "rather splendid".

Nick went on to praise the physios who had helped him with his recovery, before he and Luba received their scores, getting a four from Craig, a six from Motsi, a five from Shirley and a six from Anton.

This gave them a total of 21, landing them at the bottom of the leaderboard at the time.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer.

