As the bakers attempted their very best, John became emotional after one of his bakes started to go wrong.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, John realised there was something wrong with his bagels. Explaining that they "don't normally sink" when he has cooked them before, John noted that the bagels usually "float".

"I make bagels all the time and they never sink ever," he said as Alison came over to his station. "I'm not having a good day, my bagels aren't rising. I make bagels all the time."

As Alison comforted him, John confessed that he just wasn't having a good week before asking if he could take a step out of the tent to compose himself.

Outside of the tent, Alison continued to comfort John and explained some handy advice she once got from Strictly Come Dancing pro Aljaž Škorjanec.

She explained: "When I did Strictly, it was a dance-off and I knew I was going. But Aljaž looked at me and he went, 'She can still fall over'. So I'm looking at you now going, someone could still burn it. Go and hold your head up high and enjoy yourself, have a laugh because someone could still fall over!"

Soon, it was time for John to present his 'Horn of Pride' Cornucopia and while Prue Leith praised his dish for its presentation, Paul Hollywood noticed that John's bagels fell a bit flat.

As John explained they had sunk in the water, Hollywood explained that he likely "over proofed" them.

But then it was time to taste the buns! "Quite tight," said Leith as Hollywood said: "There's not enough lemon in there. A lot more proofing and an interesting shape would have been nice."

After telling the judges to not "even bother" trying the bagels, Hollywood agreed, saying, "You can't even eat that". Leith stayed positive, though, noting that John had made an "impressive centrepiece", but it was "a pity" about the bagels.

"It went as to be expected," said John after his moment in the tent. "I was happy with how it looked but I knew coming into today it wasn't going to be my day."

The Great British Bake continues on Tuesday 15th October at 8pm on Channel 4.

