Over the next 10 weeks, the bakers will be taking part in various Showstopper, Technical and Signature challenges in the hopes of being named Star Baker.

One of those bakers is John, whose love for baking began when he learned alongside his nan growing up.

As the series begins, read on for everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off contestant John.

Who is John?

John. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 37

Job: Directorate support manager

Location: West Midlands

John is a 37-year-old directorate support manager from the West Midlands who, over the course of his career, has been a hairdresser and an estate agent before finding his calling working in the NHS.

His job keeps him busy, so after work John can be found relaxing at home with his cavapoo, Stanley. On the weekends, John and Stanley hit the countryside for long walks.

John first learned how to bake with his grandmother, making fairy cakes and pies, and he now bakes to honour her memory and pass on the skills she taught him to his two young nephews.

He enjoys classic bakes with a twist – using herbs and other flavours to give his bakes just that something different.

Why did John sign up for The Great British Bake Off 2024?

It has been a dream of John's to be on Bake Off since its inception and to find himself in the tent has been "a dream come true".

When he got the call to say he would be featuring in the series, John was recovering from an operation at home.

"I wasn't sure if I was high on painkillers and I had dreamt it, or if the call was actually real," he said.

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

