Now in its 15th season, the bakers all met judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, along with co-hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, and they immediately got stuck in with their tasks.

Among their challenges was elevating a loaf cake to new heights, as well as creating a hyper-realistic illusion cake.

As ever, the bakers are working to ensure they are not eliminated and sent home - but did a baker leave this week?

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2024 in week 1?

The Great British Bake Off. Noel, Alison, Paul and Prue.

No one! Fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief when it was revealed to the bakers that no one would be leaving the tent, due to Jeff feeling unwell during the first episode.

As the bakers returned for their second challenge, Alison told them: "Welcome back! As you can see, Jeff is not with us at the moment because he's not feeling very well, but hopefully he's going to be back next week."

Before all was revealed, it was a tough decision for the judges as they were weighing up the different bakes from the three challenges.

"I think there are a couple [of] people who have struggled overall," said Hollywood as they began deliberating. "Hazel and Christiaan".

"I was disappointed in Christiaan's sewing machine," chimed in Alison, as Paul noted that "the flavour was too sour".

Speaking of Hazel's efforts, it was noted that it was "overbaked". "It's too early to send someone home," said Noel - and it was as if he predicted it!

Viewers will have to keep their eyes peeled next week to see who leaves the tent.

The Great British Bake continues on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm on Channel 4.

