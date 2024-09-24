With Bake Off now in its 15th season and showing no signs of slowing down, there are 12 new bakers set to enter the tent, all vying for the title of Star Baker each week.

Could 2024 Bake Off contestant Hazel blow away the judges and make it all the way to the final? There is only one way to find out - and that's by tuning into the show!

In the meantime, let's get to know Hazel.

Who is Hazel?

Hazel. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 71

Job: Former nail technician

Location: Kent

Hazel is a 71-year-old former nail technician from Kent who loves nothing more than to gather her family together for dinners and parties, especially at Christmas!

Hazel is quite the adventurous baker, having made several car cakes with remote-controlled wheels and working lights, and it doesn't stop there!

Her granddaughter's seventh birthday cake was a carousel with 500 edible diamonds, which took Hazel two weeks to make.

When she isn't baking, Hazel can be found exercising her competitive streak, playing bingo.

Why did Hazel sign up to The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Hazel's family and friends have always told her to apply, but she has never felt good enough, but this year she decided to take the leap!

When she got the call to tell her she would be appearing on the show, Hazel admitted she "screamed" and said: "OMG, are you joking?"

She explained: "I was in my car driving home and I kept saying to myself that I can't believe it, I was in total shock, and it seemed so unreal."

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel.

