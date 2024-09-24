One of those bakers vying for the chance is Jeff, who is said to make a mean New York cheesecake.

But what is there to know about Jeff? Read on for everything you need to know about Great British Bake Off 2024 contestant Jeff.

Who is Jeff?

Jeff. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 67

Job: Former university lecturer

Location: West Yorkshire

Jeff is a 67-year-old former university lecturer, who moved to the UK from the US in the '70s.

Hailing from the Bronx in New York, Jeff arrived in the UK in 1979 after he emigrated with his girlfriend (now wife), who he met when she was hitchhiking her way across the US!

A keen and competitive sportsman, Jeff has hung up his basketball boots, but still loves to swim, going to the gym and long walks in the countryside.

He first began baking when his children were little, having learned the basics from his grandmother when he was just a child.

And as you'd hope, Jeff makes a mean New York cheesecake.

What was Jeff's reaction to being cast in The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Admitting that he pinched himself when he received the news because of the sheer amount of people who apply, Jeff added: "It is very flattering to feel that they think you are good enough to be in the tent."

And soon enough, it was time to head into the tent. Asked if he had any special moments he'll remember from the first episode, Jeff explained: "Meeting the judges and the presenters and the other bakers for the very first time.

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

