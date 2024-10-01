The first baker to leave the tent was Jeff, who last week had to bow out of two challenges because of illness. This week, Jeff had to leave during the technical challenge as he was still feeling unwell, and made the decision to exit the competition at that point.

He said: "I am fine, but this time around it just wasn’t right for me. I have really enjoyed it, everyone has been wonderful, there’s a great group of bakers in there. I didn’t make it very far, but there you go, it was wonderful so thank you very much."

Jeff's exit was followed later on by the official elimination for the episode, and it was Hazel who had to hang up her apron this time around.

Hazel said of her departure: "That’s OK, I did expect it, all my bakes went wrong. Maybe I won’t make biscuit puppet theatres anymore!"

The episode saw the bakers challenged to produce the perfect Viennese sandwich biscuits, while for the technical they were asked to recreate a retro minty family favourite.

At the end of the episode, Noel announced that Sumayah was Star Baker.

In a more recent interview, Jeff was asked if he was still baking following his time on the programme, to which he said: "I am still baking and I am busy planning the wedding cake for my son’s wedding. He is getting married in October.

"It will be three cakes: a lemon, elderflower and almond cake, a red velvet chocolate cake and a carrot and parsnip cake. They will all be iced with Swiss meringue butter cream.

"I will enjoy making them as I will make them in stages and freeze them, and it’s not overwhelming that way."

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

