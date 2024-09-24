As viewers saw halfway through the episode, baker Jeff was absent for the latter two challenges after falling ill.

When the bakers returned for their second challenge, Alison told the bakers: "Welcome back! As you can see, Jeff is not with us at the moment because he's not feeling very well, but hopefully he's going to be back next week."

Channel 4 has confirmed that Jeff will return in episode 2, so fans will be able to see the 67-year-old back in action as the bakers take on a new set of challenges.

After much discussion, the judges decided that John was to be named Star Baker, after they were impressed with his baking efforts throughout the challenges.

Viewers were introduced to Jeff at the beginning of the episode, as he spoke about his wife, whom he met when she was hitchhiking her way across the US!

A keen and competitive sportsman, Jeff first began baking when his children were younger, having learned the basics from his grandmother when he was little.

And, as was to be expected, it's been teased that Jeff makes a mean New York cheesecake.

We certainly can't wait to see that in action should he get the chance!

The Great British Bake continues on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm on Channel 4.

