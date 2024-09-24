Bake Off contestant Jeff disappears in episode 1 – but absence results in happy twist
It was relieving news for the bakers in tonight's episode!
*Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Great British Bake Off*
There was a twist in the Bake Off tent tonight as co-hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood revealed that there would be no elimination following the absence of Jeff during the first episode.
As viewers saw halfway through the episode, baker Jeff was absent for the latter two challenges after falling ill.
When the bakers returned for their second challenge, Alison told the bakers: "Welcome back! As you can see, Jeff is not with us at the moment because he's not feeling very well, but hopefully he's going to be back next week."
Channel 4 has confirmed that Jeff will return in episode 2, so fans will be able to see the 67-year-old back in action as the bakers take on a new set of challenges.
After much discussion, the judges decided that John was to be named Star Baker, after they were impressed with his baking efforts throughout the challenges.
Viewers were introduced to Jeff at the beginning of the episode, as he spoke about his wife, whom he met when she was hitchhiking her way across the US!
A keen and competitive sportsman, Jeff first began baking when his children were younger, having learned the basics from his grandmother when he was little.
And, as was to be expected, it's been teased that Jeff makes a mean New York cheesecake.
We certainly can't wait to see that in action should he get the chance!
The Great British Bake continues on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm on Channel 4.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.