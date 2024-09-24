"His name is Len Goodman," he said. "And that is never going to change. Wherever he is – I know he's watching, and I'm trying always to make him proud."

Len Goodman passed away at the age of 78 back in 2023, surrounded by his family.

At the time, Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, said in a statement: "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Goodman served as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from its launch in 2004 until 2016 as well as on Dancing with the Stars from 2005 to 2022 over in the US.

Len Goodman. Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Škorjanec first joined Strictly back in 2013 and won the show alongside celebrity partner Abbey Clancy, all while Goodman was a judge on the show.

The dancer previously left the series in 2022 and announced his return to the dazzling show in 2024, partnered with social media influencer Tasha Ghouri.

The pair took to the dance floor for the first live show of 2024 last weekend and performed a Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter. They were met with praise from the judges.

Scoring 30 points and coming in joint second place on the leaderboard, head judge Shirley Ballas said Ghouri had "the most spectacular leg actions she has ever seen on this show".

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday and Sunday evening on BBC One and iPlayer.

