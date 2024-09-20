Chatting to Radio Times magazine about who she'd like to see take part in the next celebrity version, she said who we'd all love to see in there: Madonna.

But that wasn't all. The co-host admitted she'd be keen to see Harry and Meghan enter the tent, along with their royal siblings. "Why not get William and Kate in there too, get them back together," she said. "Would that be the best Christmas special?"

That would certainly be a sight to see!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Getty

Earlier this year, Celebrity Bake Off returned to screens, with the likes of Danny Dyer, Oti Mabuse, Jodie Whittaker, Greg James and plenty more all taking part – but only one could be named the celebrity Star Baker.

Over the course of the competition, Spencer Matthews, Leigh Francis, Gabby Logan, Dermot O'Leary and Sara Cox all took home the title of Star Baker in their respective weeks.

The Great British Bake Off returns to TV screens next week, with Hammond teasing that the "standard is so high" amongst the contestants this year.

"It's been really different," she told Radio Times magazine. "I feel sorry for the judges this year", adding: "A few things got burnt. A few things crumbled. There were accidents. I fell off a workstation, I was showing off and I went backwards and ended up on the floor. There are tears, mainly from Noel."

Fellow host Noel Fielding admitted he cried when one of the bakers went home. "They were like nobody I'd ever met before."

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 24th September.

