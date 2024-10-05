As they performed the number, judge Motsi Mabuse was on her feet and while she promised herself not to cry, there were plenty of tears to go around!

"That really moved me," said Mabuse as she delivered her verdict on the dance. "I know so many people are watching you right now and feel so proud to see this on Strictly Come Dancing. Just watching you, and your hair flying, and your eyes sparkling and giving the whole story... This has been so wonderful to see, so wonderful to see you in that way."

As the judges delivered their comments, Krishan grew emotional as she and dance pro Gorka Márquez headed up the stairs to speak with host Claudia Winkleman.

More like this

Punam and Gorka performing on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

"That meant everything," said an emotional Krishan. "I feel like I just went to four-year-old me that would have loved to see something like this when I was growing up and I guess you just can't be what you can't see."

She continued: "This wasn't just for my grandad, who sadly passed away during the pandemic, but [it was] also for my mum who came here at the age of 18 with nothing and was so worried that her girls would grow up not connected to their culture. Just wish I've done all my Indian community proud and brought a bit of India to Strictly!"

And the excitement didn't stop there! Receiving three eights and a nine, the dancing duo shot up the leaderboard with 33 points, 15 more than last week!

It wasn't just the judges who were impressed either, with fans flocking to social media to share their praises.

One user wrote: "Punam that dance was out of this world. Thank you for bringing Bollywood to Strictly. I absolutely loved it."

"Punam has made history for the South-Asian community tonight, 2024 feels so late for the first ever Bollywood dance!! #Strictly," another user penned.

Another viewer wrote: "So cool that Bollywood was performed for the first time ever on Strictly."

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Sunday 6th October at 7:15pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.