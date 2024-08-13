The celebrities will all be hoping to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Wynne Evans, but who dares to step into the MasterChef kitchen this year?

Read on to find out more about the celebrities taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 line-up

Charlotte Crosby

Chloe Burrows

Christine McGuinness

Diane Carson

Craig Doyle

Danielle Harold

Dominic Skinner

Edith Bowman

Emma Thynn

Eshaan Akbar

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Ian 'H' Watkins

Jake Quickenden

Jamie MacDonald

Mutya Buena

OJ Borg

Rochenda Sandall

Snoochie Shy

Tamer Hassan

Vito Coppola

You can learn more about the Celebrity MasterChef 2024 contestants is below:

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @charlottegshore

Charlotte Crosby is a TV personality, best known from when she stormed onto our screens back in 2011 on Geordie Shore. An original cast member, Charlotte starred in 12 seasons of the reality series before leaving in 2016 and returned for a brief stint in 2022.

Charlotte has been a mainstay on reality TV, with the 34-year-old appearing on Just Tattoo of Us, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! (AU) and Celebrity Big Brother – the latter of which she won.

Most recently, Charlotte appeared on TV in The Masked Singer Australia and Charlotte in Sunderland.

Chloe Burrows

Chloe Burrows. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 28

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @chloeburrows

Among the TV personalities in this year's Celebrity MasterChef is Chloe Burrows, best known for being a contestant on Love Island back in 2021. She was the first bombshell of her series and made it to the final alongside former boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

Since then, Chloe has launched her own podcast, Chloe vs The World, and has appeared in a number of TV programmes including Celebs Go Dating and Scared of the Dark.

Christine McGuinness

Christine McGuinness. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 36

Job: TV personality and model

Instagram: @mrscmcguinness

Christine McGuiness is a model and former beauty queen, who some may recognise from her appearance on The Real Housewives of Cheshire across 25 episodes from 2018 to 2020.

In 2023, McGuinness went on a "heartfelt journey of self-discovery" in BBC documentary Christine McGuiness: Unmasking My Autism, which was nominated for a host of awards including the National Television Awards in the Authored Documentary category.

Various other programmes she has appeared on include Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and Steph's Packed Lunch.

Diane Carson

Diane Carson. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 63

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @dianeakamum

Diane Carson became an overnight star during her appearance on BBC One's The Traitors, in which her death by fizzy rosé cemented her as an icon among telly watchers.

Since appearing on the reality series, Diane has worked on a campaign with Ecover, attended the BRIT Awards and recently, fans saw her onboard a float at Brighton Pride!

Craig Doyle

Craig Doyle. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 53

Job: TV and radio presenter

Instagram: N/A

Craig Doyle is a TV and radio host and presenter, who many may recognise him in recent months as a relief presenter alongside Josie Gibson on This Morning.

He is also best known as the host of RTÉ One chat show Tonight with Craig Doyle and RTÉ2's Craig Doyle Live.

Doyle also leads BT Sport presenting coverage of Rugby Union since 2013 and he also presented BT Sport's coverage of MotoGP between 2015 and 2018.

Danielle Harold

Danielle Harold. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 32

Job: Actor

Instagram: @danielle_harold

Danielle Harold is best known for her portrayal of Lola Pearce-Brown on EastEnders, a role she left in 2023 after her character developed a glioblastoma brain tumour. It was this storyline that saw Harold take home the National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance.

After her exit, Harold appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Hunted and Celebrity Bridge of Lies.

Dominic Skinner

Dominic Skinner. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 61

Job: Make-up artist

Instagram: @dominic_mua

Dominic Skinner is a make-up artist with over 20 years experience in the beauty industry. He has appeared as a judge on BBC Three's Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.

Edith Bowman

Edith Bowman. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 50

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @edibow

Edith Bowman is a radio DJ and TV presenter, known for hosting Colin and Edit on BBC Radio 1 until 2006.

Over the course of her career, Edith has presented a host of music-related TV broadcasts, including Top of the Pops, Glastonbury, T in the Park ad Reading and Leeds Festival.

Back in 2021, Edith was on screen in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, which she appeared alongside Mark Radcliffe.

Emma Thynn

Emma Thynn. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 38

Job: Socialite and model

Instagram: @emmathynn

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, is a British socialite and fashion model and in 2020, she became the first Black marchioness in British history.

While currently a contributing editor at HuffPost, Thynn began working as a fashion editor at British Vogue in 2018.

In the world of TV, Lady Bath appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, in which she was paired with Aljaž Škorjanec, before being eliminated in week seven of the competition.

Eshaan Akbar

Eshaan Akbar. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 39

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @eshaanakbar

Eshaan Akbar is a comedian who first began performing stand-up in 2014 by doing five-minute spots at open mic nights. After making the final of So You Think You're Funny, he supported Micky Flanagan on his warm up tour and has gone on to support the likes of Jason Manford and Dane Baptiste.

Eshaan also co-hosts the podcast Shame is Delicious with Darren Harriott.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 35

Job: Athlete

Instagram: @aikines

While many might know him as Nitro, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a Team GB sprinter who was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2005, after becoming the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 metres and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships.

Aikines-Aryeetey has also won relay gold multiple times at European level and twice at the Commonwealth Games representing England.

Ian 'H' Watkins

Ian 'H' Watkins. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 48

Job: Singer

Instagram: @ianhwatkins

Ian Watkins, better known by his stage name H, is a singer best known for being a member of the group Steps.

Beyond Steps, Ian has appeared on the likes of Dancing on Ice, The Chase and even Skins!

Jake Quickenden

Jake Quickenden. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 35

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @jakequickenden

Jake Quickenden is a singer and TV personality, who rose to prominence after taking part in The X Factor in 2012 and 2014. It was in the same year when Jake went on to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in which he came runner-up to Carl Fogarty.

Since then, Jake has appeared on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and even dabbled into the acting world in Hollyoaks.

Jamie MacDonald

Jamie MacDonald. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 47

Job: Comedian

Instagram: N/A

Jamie MacDonald is a comedian who first began stand-up comedy in 2012. Elsewhere, Jamie has appeared on Celebrity Mastermind, Have I Got News For You and QI XL.

Mutya Buena

Mutya Buena. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 39

Job: Singer

Instagram: @mutyabuena

Mutya Buena is a singer and songwriter, best known for being a member of the Sugababes. After leaving the girl group in 2005, Mutya released her solo album Real Girl before returning to the band in 2012.

Over the course of her career as a solo artist and band member, Mutya has won Best British Dance Act, Best Live Music, Best Single and more recently, an Impact Award.

OJ Borg

OJ Borg. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 45

Job: Radio and TV presenter

Instagram: @oj_borg

OJ Borg is a radio and TV presenter, who hosts BBC Radio 2's weekday overnight programme. He often deputises for Scott Mills, Rylan Clark and Sara Cox where needed.

He previously presented The Saturday Breakfast Show on XFM South Wales and Rock 'N' Roll Football on Absolute Radio.

Rochenda Sandall

Rochenda Sandall. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 35

Job: Actor

Instagram: @rochenda1

Rochenda Sandall is an actor, best known for her roles in Line of Duty, Small Axe and Doctor Who. But her television and film work doesn't stop there, having starred in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Criminal: UK and more recently in the Apple TV+ series Hijack.

Snoochie Shy

Snoochie Shy. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 32

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @snoochieshy

Snoochie Shy, real name Cheyenne Davide, is a radio DJ and presenter, who has presented her own BBC Radio 1Xtra show since 28.

In 2021, she appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here and has gone onto present The Career Games on BBC Three.

Tamer Hassan

Tamer Hassan. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 56

Job: Actor

Instagram: @realtamerhassan

Tamer Hassan is an actor, best known for starring in The Football Factory alongside Danny Dyer. His other movie roles include Sucker Punch, Kick-Ass and Game of Thrones.

Many may also know that Tamer's daughter, Belle, appeared on Love Island, where she was coupled up with Anton Danyluk for a period of her time on the show.

Vito Coppola

Vito Coppola. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 31

Job: Dancer and choreographer

Instagram: @vitocoppola_real

Vito Coppola is a professional dancer who has been performing from a young age. He's no stranger to dancing on TV either, and won the Italian version of Strictly in 2021 with pop star Arisa.

He has also appeared on Ballando con le Stelle (Dancing with the Stars), and is a three-time World Championship finalist and European Cup winner.

Celebrity MasterChef season 19 airs on BBC One on Tuesday 13th August.

