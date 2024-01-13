Amongst the group of athletes is Montell Douglas, who previously said she couldn't wait to "embark on the biggest journey of my life".

As Gladiators airs on BBC One, here's everything you need to know about Fire, including which fellow Gladiator she would least like to go up against.

Who is Fire?

Fire. BBC

Age: 37

From: London

Height: 5ft 10in

Bicep: 64cm

Fact: Fire is one fast Gladiator! She can run 100m in 11.05 seconds.

Instagram: @montytrackstar

Fire, whose real name is Montell Douglas, is a multi-sports Olympian. She was originally a sprinter and the former British record holder for the 100 metres at 11.05 seconds.

Over the course of her career, Douglas competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics and in 2017 became part of the Team GB two-woman bobsleigh team.

Describing Fire as a "firecracker", the Olympian said: "She is a bundle of laughs and fierceness. She's playful, fun but does not hold back or take any prisoners in gameplay. She will not go easy on you, but has lots of compassion.

"She has a heart of fire, and that burns strong, and that comes out in her personality but also in her gameplay, sportsmanship, and compassion for contenders. She is a crowd pleaser and loves the interaction with the audience and experience of Gladiators. She is a weapon."

Of your fellow Gladiators, who would you least like to go up against and why?

"That's hard to say because it depends on what event it is, but I would probably say Fury. She's used to contact sports and if she went through Gauntlet or Powerball, I'd be scared about holding her back.

"I could take on any of the guy Gladiators, especially Legend, I could take him down easily!"

Gladiators starts on BBC One on Saturday 13th January at 5:50pm.

