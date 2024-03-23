But who are the final four ready to take on the legendary Eliminator and, of course, the Gladiators? Read on to find out more about the Gladiators finalists.

Who are the Gladiators finalists?

The contenders who made it through to the final are:

Finlay

Wesley

Bronte

Marie-Louise

Let's get to know more about them.

Bronte

Bronte Jones. Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack

Age: 23

Occupation: Firefighter

Location: Sheffield

The youngest contender in the final is Bronte and throughout the competition she has come up again Diamond, Fury and many more and is ready to take on the final.

Ahead of the final, Bronte admitted it felt "crazy" to be in the final and wasn't expecting to get as far as she did.

"I feel really proud of myself," she said.

As for what it would mean to her if she won the show, Bronte said it would be "such an amazing achievement that I'd be proud of".

She continued: "It would mean the world to me knowing that I made all of my friends and family proud because they've been such amazing support, I'd love to be able to bring it home for a home crowd of Sheffield."

Marie-Louise

Marie-Louise Nicholson. Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack

Age: 28

Occupation: Fitness coach

Location: Dublin

Marie-Louise has scored maximum points five times across the series and while she did struggle with some challenges, it was during The Eliminator where she reigned victorious and became a finalist.

Having been inspired by the original show, Marie-Louise sees getting to the final as a "dream come true".

"It just makes me believe that I am capable of so much more than I ever believed," she said.

Finlay

Finlay Anderson. Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack

Age: 34

Occupation: Army officer

Location: Edinburgh

Finlay has had quite the journey on Gladiators, having injured himself during the quarter finals in which he chose to forfeit the Gauntlet.

While he did take on The Eliminator 11 seconds behind his opponent Wesley, he earned a place in the semi-finals and managed to win and so he will face Wesley once again in the final.

Speaking of his experience on the show, Finlay admitted the toughest Gladiator he competed against was Nitro.

"His explosive power is pretty impossible to match on any event," he said. "Annoyingly, he is a really nice guy too."

If Finlay won Gladiators, it would be a "childhood dream come true". He said: "From making my own Eliminator with my brother aged 5 in my granny's living room to competing in the 2024 series is quite a leap."

Wesley

Wesley Malé. Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack

Age: 35

Occupation: Admin officer

Location: Leeds

Wesley joined the competition during the quarter finals and stunned the Gladiators during the Gauntlet. Throughout the competition, he has been one to watch and will be rematching Finlay once again in the final.

The admin officer said it felt "absolutely amazing" to get to the Gladiators final and that it has been "a dream come true".

He added: "Being able to perform on one of my favourite TV Shows, in Sheffield Arena (I've attended many times as a wresting fan), in front of family AND friends in the Gladiators final will be something I will remember for the rest of my life!"

Gladiators: The Grand Final will air on Saturday 30th March at 5:50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

