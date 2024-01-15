The ratings for Gladiators mean it is the most successful in a line of recent TV reboots, besting the viewing figures for other returning entertainment formats including Survivor and Big Brother.

The new version of Gladiators is hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, and sees a whole new line-up of gladiators facing off against contestants in a mixture of new challenges and returning favourites.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. Bandicoot TV/ITV

Bradley Walsh previously said of hosting alongside Barney: "It was an amazing feat for us to be able to do – for us especially, having been involved in the original Gladiators."

He continued: "How the show came about was Dan Baldwin rang us after we did Breaking Dad and said, 'Look we've got this one-off. We'd like to be able to do a show of Gladiators – a nostalgic show, a one-off', and we said, 'Yeah, OK', and Dan said, 'Because of the family background'."

"And the family background is that back in the day, Barney's mum, my wife, [was] sitting there. Don [Donna Derby] used to run and choreograph all the cheerleaders and then subsequently became the social producer on the show. And I used to go down and watch five weeks of filming.

"It was great and Barney came along and I used to walk Barney in the pram or the pushchair around the arena floor to meet all the Gladiators. He was only one or two or whatever it was, so it's a whole family affair."

This ratings win for the BBC comes after a strong start to the year for ITV, with Mr Bates vs the Post Office becoming the broadcaster's biggest new drama in over a decade.

In light of this, a repeat of the drama has been added into ITV1's schedules, with the four episodes set to air nightly from Monday 15th to Thursday 18th January.

Gladiators and The Masked Singer will both continue on Saturday 20th January 2024, airing on BBC One and ITV1 respectively.

