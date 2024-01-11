We then get a glimpse of the pair attempting to work it out, noting that an A4 sheet of paper is 29cm and suggesting that the actual answer will be slightly shorter than that.

They eventually settle on an answer of 25cm, which is locked in by Ant & Dec before the contestants appear to regret their answer.

You'll have to wait until Saturday's episode to find out if they were correct – unless you have a ruler and this week's issue of the magazine handy, of course – but for now, you can check out the clip in full below:

The shoutout for Radio Times isn't the only reason this week's episode of the quiz show is significant: ITV has also confirmed that this instalment will see two lucky contestants take home the highest sum of money in the show's history.

According to the broadcaster, a "groundbreaking £1m cash" will be won, so it certainly looks like one not to miss.

Since launching in 2022, Ant & Dec's Limitless Win has ranked in the top ten entertainment series across all channels and programmes, with its second series drawing in an average of 4 million viewers.

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win continues on ITV1 at 8:30pm on Saturday 13th January 2024.

