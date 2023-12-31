In previous seasons, the maximum amount anyone has earned is £500,000. But according to the latest trailer, that figure is expected to be smashed in the latest run.

In fact, one whip-smart pairing are set to double the current top jackpot — banking an astonishing £1 million.

Take a look at the trailer below to see a tease of this incoming massive win:

New episodes begin airing from Saturday 6th January 2024, but it is not yet known when this record-breaking episode is set to air on ITV1. We'll just have to tune in and find out!

The return of the popular game show means Ant & Dec are set to continue their hot streak on our TVs into the new year, after wrapping up the latest season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! earlier this month, with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thomspon securing the King of the Jungle crown.

The award-winning presenters will dominate our weekends later into 2024, too, as the iconic Saturday Night Takeaway will return once again.

They are set to rest the show for a while after their 20th season, though not before an action-packed final instalment, which will bring back Little Ant & Dec for "a massive celebration".

Speaking about the news, Ant said: "We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath."

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win will return to ITV1 at 8:30pm on Saturday 6th January 2024.

