And the search has now begun for new youngsters to take on the roles, with ITV saying that it is looking for "two Geordie lads between 5-7 who are cheeky little chappies".

Applications are open from now until 1st October on the ITV website, with applicants encouraged to complete an entry form with as much detail as possible and submit a video showcasing their personality.

Ant & Dec themselves announced the news in a video, with Dec saying: "As you know the next series of Saturday Night Takeaway is our 20th and we're working around the clock to make it bigger and better than ever."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ant continued: "Now, the breaking news is... we're bringing back Little Ant & Dec!"

Dec then went on to say that there is "a little bit of a problem" with the news – that the old Little Ant & Dec are not little anymore and that they would need new kids to rise to the task.

And they both highlighted that it was of paramount importance for the applicants to be cheeky, with Dec saying: "The cheekier the better!"

Little Ant & Dec on The BRIT Awards 2014 red carpet. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The original Little Ant & Dec – James Pallister and Dylan McKenna-Redshaw – were first introduced in the show's second season back in 2003 and featured on the series until the sixth run three years later.

The segment was then revived in 2013 from the 10th season onwards with Neil Overend and Haydn Reid this time taking on the roles until they departed the show at the end of season 14 in 2017.

Read more:

It was announced back in May that the 2024 season would be the show's last for a while, with Ant explaining that "reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath".

Dec added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!"

The show previously took a hiatus between 2009 and 2013, and fans of the pair will still be able to get their fix on a variety of other shows including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless Win which they will continue to present.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.