Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 27? Latest news and speculation
Read on for everything we know.
As the heat ramps up on Made in Chelsea: Sydney, it's no surprise fans are wondering when they'll be able to catch up with their favourite Londoners in another season of MIC.
With another season over, there are a lot of things left unsaid and, no doubt, more drama to be had as they all reunite back in London. But when will that happen?
Read on for everything we know about a potential Made in Chelseas season 27.
Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 27?
At the moment, it is currently unconfirmed if there will be a Made in Chelsea season 27.
With episodes currently airing of the cast living it up in Sydney, however, there is a possibility that there will be another instalment with the SW3 crew.
Given Made in Chelsea: Corsica aired in August and was later followed up with season 26 in October, season 27 could follow suit.
We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more.
Who could return in a potential Made in Chelsea season 27?
While season 27 hasn't been confirmed, if it does, there are a few familiar faces who will likely pop up throughout.
Based on who is starring in Made in Chelsea: Sydney, it's possible they could make an appearance in a future season.
Those include Lauren Sintes, Hugo MacKenzie-Wood, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Ruby Adler, David 'Temps' Templeton, Tristan Phipps, Yasmine Zweegers, Olivia Bentley and Sam Prince.
There are some noticeable cast members missing from the Australian cast who could feature in season 27 back in Chelsea, including Emily Blackwell, James Taylor, Maeva D'Ascanio, Harvey Armstrong, Inga Valentiner and more.
