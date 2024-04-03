The air date for the new series has also finally been revealed and it's not long to wait at all, with season 27 premiering on E4 on Monday 15th April at 9pm.

The teaser (above) for the new season gives us a sweeping overview of what's to come and it's safe to say that there are stark confrontations, romance and more in the air for our group of wealthy socialites.

The clip opens with Miles Nazaire telling a mystery person that they're "very cute" – but who could it be? We then see Freddy Knatchbull admitting to someone that he fancies them, stating it's "pretty obvious".

Elsewhere, things remain seemingly rocky between Rez and Ruby, who we last saw rekindling their spark in Made in Chelsea: Sydney.

In the clip, Rez tells Ruby that he only ever wanted to marry her – but with the conversation looking to be quite stressed, will they finally draw a line under their relationship?

Yasmine Zweegers in Made in Chelsea season 26. Channel 4

And it wouldn't quite be a season of Made in Chelsea without some fiery confrontations now, would it? From what we can see so far, Yas and Ruby are in the midst of some serious drama but also, Maeva, who looks to be in a couple's therapy session with James. Drama, drama, drama.

The last season of the hit reality show saw the drama revolve around the likes of Temps, Liv, Sam and Yas's on-off relationship and more, with some of it boiling over in the Sydney spin-off last winter.

While there was some pretty heavy conflict down under, it looks as though the drama has followed the group back to Chelsea.

The synopsis for the first episode reads: "The wedding was a triumph but now that normal life has resumed Maeva is feeling exhausted, and she has neither the time nor inclination to have sex with her new husband! Meanwhile James is reaching peak frustration; he has the hottest wife in town but she's saying 'non merci' to his advances!

"As the couple set about recruiting a nanny to help Maeva, James reveals to the lads that he also intends to book a sex therapist to help spice up their married life. Maeva is left horrified to discover he has been less than discreet about their intimate life."

It continues: "Things between Tristan and Lauren have cooled since their resurrected romance in Sydney. Tristan wants full commitment, but Lauren doesn’t understand the rush! The pair attempt to reconcile but Sam Prince has been in Tristan’s ear and he’s not Lauren’s biggest fan. Lauren demands Sam explains himself in a frosty showdown at her birthday party.

"Emily has been feeling very distant from Ruby who appears to be avoiding her. Rumours of a reconciliation with Reza leave Emily convinced Ruby is afraid to hear her less than favourable opinions on the reunion. Emily decides to call her best friend out…

"Meanwhile Freddy takes a swipe at Hugo for his treatment of Jazz. Can he prove to Jazz that he’s the guy for her instead?"

