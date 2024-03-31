Narrated by John Hannah, the new season will see the groups leave behind their smartphones, internet access and bank cards in a test like no other as they all vie to finish in first place and win a huge £20,000 cash prize.

In a newly released trailer, fans have been given a first look at the East Asian adventure, airing soon on BBC One.

The 30-second clip shows the contestants experiencing highs and lows as they race from one checkpoint to the next, with one competitor exclaiming: "Oh my God, it's real now."

"It's all in Japanese mate," another contestant says as we see his companion putting his head in his hands, before another wipes away tears, exclaiming: "It's hard, really hard."

Those gearing up and ready to go are: brother and sister Betty and James, married couple Stephen and Viv, best friends Alfie and Owen, and two mother-and-daughter duos, Brydie and Sharon and Eugenie and Isabel.

In the last season, the contestants tackled an epic Canadian adventure, with Cathie and Tricia emerging victorious.

Time will soon tell which of the duos will take this year's top prize.

Race Across the World begins on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

