Your Easter weekend 2024 schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday
A long weekend means plenty of TV and movies to get stuck into!
The long weekend calls and with it, there are plenty of options on the small screen for us to wile away the bonus days off. The best thing is, there's something for all the family with the likes of Kung Fu Panda and Harry Potter airing across the weekend, as well as the network premiere of Barbie and Netflix's new The Beautiful Game.
For the classic film lovers, there's almost too many to choose from. The Wizard of Oz, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Ben-Hur are just some of the movies airing across the weekend and are practically begging for some serious R&R time (with easter eggs in hand, of course).
As well as blockbuster hits to get lost in, there are lots of TV shows to get acquainted with, either for catching up or a good ol' binge-watch. Renegade Nell, the first TV venture from Sally Wainwright after Happy Valley, comes to Disney Plus for a fantasy adventure fit for all ages.
If you're in the mood for a mystery drama, Traces season 2 comes to BBC One this weekend starring Molly Windsor, Laura Fraser, Jennifer Spence and Martin Compston. A series of bombings plagues Dundee and the three women must utilise their forensic expertise to figure out what's happening.
But that's not the only captivating series coming to our screens this week, with Steven Knight's This Town premiering this Easter Sunday and ITV's Passenger continuing to air. If you're more in the mood for some light-hearted entertainment, Saturday is the time for the anticipated Gladiators final – but who will be the Gladiators champion 2024?
Elsewhere, Pilgrimage returns for its sixth season and seven celebrity pilgrims – including Michaela Strachan and Spencer Matthews – take a personal journey along a route that celebrates early Celtic Christian saints.
Sir David Attenborough also helms a new documentary series exploring how Mammals have conquered the Earth, while the 20th season of Masterchef gets underway as Greg Wallace and John Torode once again see who has what it takes to knock their socks off in the culinary stakes.
Like we said, lots to choose from! If you're looking for an option on the streamers, be sure to check out our roundups of best TV picks on Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix and Sky, as well as the best films to stream on Prime Video and Netflix right now.
For what's coming out this Easter Bank Holiday weekend, scroll on to find out more.
Best TV and films to watch on Good Friday (Friday 28th March 2024)
The highlights of what to watch on TV on Good Friday:
- Cadbury at Easter: Secrets of the Chocolate Factory, 5:05pm, Channel 5
- Beyond Paradise, 9pm, BBC One
- The Life and Death of Lily Savage, 9pm, ITV1
- Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales, 9pm, BBC Two
- Renegade Nell, Disney Plus
- A Gentleman in Moscow, Paramount Plus
- Is It Cake?, Netflix
The best movies to watch on Good Friday:
- The Robe, 9:20am, BBC Two
- Jason and the Argonauts, 10:25am, Channel 4
- Kung Fu Panda, 12:30pm, Channel 4
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2:15pm, BBC One
- Hop, 4:30pm, ITV2
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 6:25pm, ITV2
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife, 7:05pm, BBC One
- Barbie, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere
- La La Land, 11pm, BBC Two
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Paramount Plus
- The Beautiful Game, Netflix
Best TV and films to watch on Easter Saturday (Saturday 29th March 2024)
The weekend kicks off to a great start, so here are some top TV picks for Saturday:
- The Boat Race, 2pm, BBC One
- ITV Racing: Live from Musselburgh, 1:25pm, ITV1
- Live Women's Six Nations, 4:25pm, BBC Two
- Gladiators final, 5:50pm, BBC One
- Traces, 9:25pm, BBC One
And don't forget about the films! Here's a selection of the best airing on TV on Saturday:
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 11:25am, Channel 4
- Hook, 2:20pm, Channel 5
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 4:35pm, ITV2
- Ocean's Eleven, 5:05pm, Channel 5
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 6:45pm, Film4
- Ghostbusters, 7pm, BBC Three
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage, 9pm, Channel 4
- Identity Thief, 10:50pm, ITV1
Best TV and films to watch on Easter Sunday (Sunday 30th March 2024)
It's the big Easter day itself and if you want to have some R&R in front of the TV, here are some of the shows you may want to get stuck into:
- Easter Sunday Service from Canterbury Cathedral, 10am, BBC One
- Urbi et Orbi, 11am, BBC One
- Gareth Malone's Easter Passion, 11:30am, BBC One
- Songs of Praise, 1:30pm, BBC One
- MOTD Live: Women's League Cup Final, 2:30pm, BBC Two
- Live Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union, 2:30pm, ITV1
- Mammals, 7pm, BBC One
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 7:40pm, Channel 4
- This Town, 9pm, BBC One
- Passenger, 9pm, ITV1
There are plenty of films airing on Sunday also, some of the day's best picks are:
- Easter Parade, 12:30pm, BBC Two
- Ben-Hur, 12:05pm, Channel 5
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 12:25pm, ITV1
- Beauty and the Beast, 2:40pm, BBC One
- Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief, 3pm, Channel 4
- The Wizard of Oz, 4:20pm, Channel 5
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 6pm, Great! Movies
- Peter Rabbit, 6:10pm, E4
- Transformers, 8pm, E4
Best TV and films to watch on Easter Monday (Monday 1st April 2024)
It's the last day of the bank holiday, but that doesn't mean there's any lack in TV content. Here are Monday's best picks:
- Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures, 1:30pm, BBC One
- Masterchef, 6:30pm, BBC One
- Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Spain, 8pm, BBC One
- This Town, 9pm, BBC One
- Passenger, 9pm, ITV1
For the film lovers, here's the selection for Monday too:
- Bee Movie, 2:55pm, ITV2
- The Italian Job, 4:30pm, Film4
- Star Trek, 6:35pm, Film4
- The Addams Family, 6:55pm, ITV2
- John Wick, 9pm, Sky Showcase
- Woman in Gold, 10pm, BBC Two
