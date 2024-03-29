As well as blockbuster hits to get lost in, there are lots of TV shows to get acquainted with, either for catching up or a good ol' binge-watch. Renegade Nell, the first TV venture from Sally Wainwright after Happy Valley, comes to Disney Plus for a fantasy adventure fit for all ages.

If you're in the mood for a mystery drama, Traces season 2 comes to BBC One this weekend starring Molly Windsor, Laura Fraser, Jennifer Spence and Martin Compston. A series of bombings plagues Dundee and the three women must utilise their forensic expertise to figure out what's happening.

But that's not the only captivating series coming to our screens this week, with Steven Knight's This Town premiering this Easter Sunday and ITV's Passenger continuing to air. If you're more in the mood for some light-hearted entertainment, Saturday is the time for the anticipated Gladiators final – but who will be the Gladiators champion 2024?

Elsewhere, Pilgrimage returns for its sixth season and seven celebrity pilgrims – including Michaela Strachan and Spencer Matthews – take a personal journey along a route that celebrates early Celtic Christian saints.

Sir David Attenborough also helms a new documentary series exploring how Mammals have conquered the Earth, while the 20th season of Masterchef gets underway as Greg Wallace and John Torode once again see who has what it takes to knock their socks off in the culinary stakes.

Like we said, lots to choose from! If you're looking for an option on the streamers, be sure to check out our roundups of best TV picks on Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix and Sky, as well as the best films to stream on Prime Video and Netflix right now.

For what's coming out this Easter Bank Holiday weekend, scroll on to find out more.

Best TV and films to watch on Good Friday (Friday 28th March 2024)

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell. Robert Viglasky/Disney+

The highlights of what to watch on TV on Good Friday:

The best movies to watch on Good Friday:

The Robe, 9:20am, BBC Two

Jason and the Argonauts, 10:25am, Channel 4

Kung Fu Panda, 12:30pm, Channel 4

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2:15pm, BBC One

Hop, 4:30pm, ITV2

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 6:25pm, ITV2

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, 7:05pm, BBC One

Barbie, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

La La Land, 11pm, BBC Two

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Paramount Plus

The Beautiful Game, Netflix

Best TV and films to watch on Easter Saturday (Saturday 29th March 2024)

Viper, Bradley Walsh, Giant, Barney Walsh and Phantom in Gladiators.

The weekend kicks off to a great start, so here are some top TV picks for Saturday:

The Boat Race, 2pm, BBC One

ITV Racing: Live from Musselburgh, 1:25pm, ITV1

Live Women's Six Nations, 4:25pm, BBC Two

Gladiators final, 5:50pm, BBC One

Traces, 9:25pm, BBC One

And don't forget about the films! Here's a selection of the best airing on TV on Saturday:

Kung Fu Panda 2, 11:25am, Channel 4

Hook, 2:20pm, Channel 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 4:35pm, ITV2

Ocean's Eleven, 5:05pm, Channel 5

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 6:45pm, Film4

Ghostbusters, 7pm, BBC Three

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, 9pm, Channel 4

Identity Thief, 10:50pm, ITV1

Best TV and films to watch on Easter Sunday (Sunday 30th March 2024)

Levi Brown as Dante Williams in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

It's the big Easter day itself and if you want to have some R&R in front of the TV, here are some of the shows you may want to get stuck into:

Easter Sunday Service from Canterbury Cathedral, 10am, BBC One

Urbi et Orbi, 11am, BBC One

Gareth Malone's Easter Passion, 11:30am, BBC One

Songs of Praise, 1:30pm, BBC One

MOTD Live: Women's League Cup Final, 2:30pm, BBC Two

Live Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union, 2:30pm, ITV1

Mammals, 7pm, BBC One

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 7:40pm, Channel 4

This Town, 9pm, BBC One

Passenger, 9pm, ITV1

There are plenty of films airing on Sunday also, some of the day's best picks are:

Easter Parade, 12:30pm, BBC Two

Ben-Hur, 12:05pm, Channel 5

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 12:25pm, ITV1

Beauty and the Beast, 2:40pm, BBC One

Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief, 3pm, Channel 4

The Wizard of Oz, 4:20pm, Channel 5

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 6pm, Great! Movies

Peter Rabbit, 6:10pm, E4

Transformers, 8pm, E4

Best TV and films to watch on Easter Monday (Monday 1st April 2024)

Wunmi Mosaku as DC Riya Ajunwa and Hubert Hanowicz as Jakob Makowski in Passenger. ITV

It's the last day of the bank holiday, but that doesn't mean there's any lack in TV content. Here are Monday's best picks:

Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures, 1:30pm, BBC One

Masterchef, 6:30pm, BBC One

Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Spain, 8pm, BBC One

This Town, 9pm, BBC One

Passenger, 9pm, ITV1

For the film lovers, here's the selection for Monday too:

Bee Movie, 2:55pm, ITV2

The Italian Job, 4:30pm, Film4

Star Trek, 6:35pm, Film4

The Addams Family, 6:55pm, ITV2

John Wick, 9pm, Sky Showcase

Woman in Gold, 10pm, BBC Two

Find all these showings on our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

