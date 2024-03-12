While the series will show audiences the exciting lives the dancing duo lead, it'll explore the pair's friendship once more, which some could argue is the heart of this series.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, the Anton and Giovanni opened up about what it's like travelling with one another and getting to spend time together outside of dance.

"I don't think it would work if you just thrust the two of us together without us having known each other 10 years in advance," Anton explained.

"It's sort of less authentic. I think the joy of this is that we've known each other for 10 years."

The pair have previously opened up about their friendship, something that strengthened while on Strictly Come Dancing together.

When promoting their Adventures in Sicily series, Giovanni said he sees Anton as a "godfather figure", something he echoed again.

"At the end of the day... we get to go on holidays, paid holidays, and get paid to do that so it's a very, very beautiful thing to do," Giovanni told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke. BBC/BBC Studios

"And it's beautiful, because you get to spend and choose the person you go on holidays with. And you know, as you said, he's my best friend. So I wouldn't do it with anybody else."

In the first leg of their journey, the friends drive across the Andalusian region, visit the Plaza de España, spend the day in Ronda and much more, something that came quite naturally for the pair of them.

"The great thing is that they just put the microphone on us and they go and they press play and record and we just have a great time," Anton said.

"But it is just us genuinely having a great time, spending time together, enjoying what we did. We are cut from the same cloth... [it's] lovely."

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will air on Monday 18th March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

