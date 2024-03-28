Throughout the three-part series, the line-up - which includes wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, entrepreneur Spencer Matthews, journalist and TV presenter Sonali Shah, comedian Eshaan Akbar and more - will go on a personal journey.

The route will celebrate Celtic early Christian saints, with Bardsey Island, the fabled 'island of 20,000 saints' just off the western tip of the Llŷn Peninsula, as their planned final destination.

Bardsey Island is notoriously dangerous to cross - so will the celebrities manage to complete this challenging journey safely?

As the first episode airs on Friday 29th March, read on for the route the Pilgrims took this year.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales 2024 route

For this season, the celebrities travelled along the North Wales Pilgrim's Way, also known as 'The Welsh Camino'.

Below is a list of places they walked to along the route, from Greenfield Valley, where the celebs started the journey, to their final destination.

Greenfield Valley - The start of the pilgrimage

St Winefride's Well

St Winifred's church (located in Gwytherin)

St Digain's church (located in Llangernyw, with a 4,000-year-old tree)

Coffin Path leading to St Celynnin's church (located in Llangelynnin)

Aber Falls (in Eryri national park)

Llanberis (the pilgrimage path goes through this village, at the foot of Mount Snowdon, Yr Wyddfa. The pilgrims took a day to walk up Snowdon, but this climb isn't on the original route)

Y Fron (in the North Wales slate landscape)

Walk through the slate landscape from Y Fron following the pilgrim's path

St Beuno's church (located in Clynnog Fawr)

Overnight off the path at Hermitage of the Awakened Heart, a Buddhist retreat in Criccieth

St Beuno's Church, Pistyll

Whistling Sands

Aberdaron

St Hywyn's church

Bardsey Island/Ynys Enlli

Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales starts on Friday 29th March at 9pm BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

