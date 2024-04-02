This is your final warning that the moment hasn't yet aired on E4, so don't scroll down unless you want to know what's ahead...

It was Lauren and Jonathan who chose to split, days after it had been revealed that he was texting another former bride from the experiment, Ellie.

As she revealed her decision to leave Jonathan, Lauren ended her vows by saying: "I don't see a future with you, and no, it's not me. It's you."

However, in an interview with 9Entertainment, Jonathan said that as soon as the vows were over, he "felt like eight tonnes fell off my shoulders".

He also revealed that he immediately visited former groom Tristan, saying: "He was like, 'Dude, you cannot stop smiling'. I was like, 'I'm just so happy.'"

The other couples remaining by the time of Final Vows all chose to stay, meaning the couples who made it were Sara and Tim, Eden and Jayden, Jade and Ridge and Jack and Tori.

Jonathan and Lauren's break-up was perhaps unsurprising for those who had seen a photo acquired by Daily Mail Australia. In that image, Jonathan was pictured kissing Ellie as they enjoyed a day at the beach together, long after MAFS Australia had finished filming.

This latest season of MAFS Australia has been hugely popular in the UK, as was last year's. The 2023 season made it into the list of Channel 4's most watched shows of the year, along with the UK version.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 continues on E4 and Channel4.com.

