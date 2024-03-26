Things were going well between Ellie and Ben, especially after establishing a strong connection on their wedding day, even with doubts from Ellie's family.

However, tensions brewed during the Alignment of Values task, which has proven controversial with many couples in past seasons.

During the task, the pair were asked to choose 12 topics and rank them based on importance. Ben chose 'Good Conversation, 'Healthy Lifestyle' and 'Financial Stability' as his top three, and 'Family Orientated' and 'Wants Children' were much further down his list, striking a nerve with Ellie.

There have been many bumps in the road for this couple since this, but have they managed to rekindle things outside of the experiment? Here's everything we know about whether or not MAFS Australia couple Ellie and Ben are still together.

Who is Ellie on MAFS Australia?

Ellie during intimacy week on MAFS Australia.

Age: 32

From: Queensland

Occupation: Registered nurse

Ellie joined the Married at First Sight Australia experiment with the hopes of forming a healthy relationship and becoming a mother, and wanted the experts to pair her up with someone who had similar ideals.

Ellie explained that an ex-fiancé cheated on her several years before joining the experiment, which led to her wedding being cancelled just one month before it was meant to go ahead. She said that this experience "rocked her to the core" and left her with a constant need for reassurance.

The 32-year-old put her faith in the experts, hoping they would deliver her Mr Right after spending a lot of time attempting to find her perfect match.

Who is Ben on MAFS Australia?

Ben during intimacy week on MAFS Australia.

Age: 39

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Tour guide

Still craving adventure and excitement, Ben tends to walk away from relationships when they get difficult and admitted to the expert he finds dating exhausting.

Speaking ahead of the experiment, Ben explained he needed to be stimulated and that he has a fear of settling but is trying to change that.

Are MAFS Australia's Ben and Ellie still together?

Ellie and Ben at the first commitment ceremony on MAFS Australia.

It's a question many viewers are asking and all current signs suggest that Ben and Ellie are not still together.

As viewers saw play out, Ben told Ellie he didn't think they were meant to be together and would be better as friends, and at the next commitment ceremony, they both voted to leave the experiment.

This doesn't mean they couldn't rekindle things outside of the experiment, but they very clearly haven't.

Ellie was recently spotted on a beach with fellow groom Jonathan McCullough, kissing and walking hand in hand, according to photos acquired by Daily Mail Australia.

It's important to note that MAFS Australia season 11 was filmed last year, meaning that a lot has changed since then and scenes are yet to play out, suggesting that some relationship breakdowns could happen in future episodes.

The tabloid reported that Jonathan and Ellie will reveal their relationship during the show's reunion, which is usually filmed months after the initial experiment.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 continues on E4 and Channel4.com.

