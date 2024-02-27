The show previously premiered on Nine Network in Australia on 29th January, which means we're only a few weeks behind in the UK.

So you never have to miss a moment, read on for everything you need to know about the release date for Married at First Sight Australia.

And if you're wondering which Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together, see here.

What time is Married at First Sight Australia on?

Married at First Sight's Cassandra and Tristan. Channel 4

Married at First Sight Sight Australia airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30 pm on E4.

Episodes are slightly beefier than the UK version of the show, with episode 1 running over two hours.

It's not yet known when the last episode will air, but previous seasons have had between 30-35 episodes, so it looks like our week nights will be full for the next couple of months!

What channel is Married at First Sight Australia on?

Married at First Sight Australia airs on E4 in the UK.

Viewers can decide to watch at 7:30pm, stream live via Channel 4.com or catch up at a later date on the site.

The first episode of season 11 aired on E4 on Monday 26th February at 7:30pm and saw the show's relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, matching two couples.

Over in Sydney, Sara and Tim, and Cassandra and Tristan said "I do" after meeting at the altar for the first time.

Who are the Married at First Sight Australia experts?

Former cricketer-turned-relationship specialist, John Aiken, helps match the couples on Married at First Sight Australia, alongside sexologist Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling, who also appears on the UK version of the show.

In December 2023, Mel revealed she'd been diagnosed with colon cancer. On Monday 26th February, the 52-year-old gave fans an update on her health revealing on her social media that she has begun chemo treatment after having recent surgery to remove a tumour.

“So here I am, day one of chemo,” Schilling said in a video outside the Kingston Hospital in England.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 airs on E4 Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

