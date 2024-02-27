Season 11 launched on E4 on Monday 26th February, with relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling and sexologist Alessandra Rampolla matching the first set of couples – Cassandra and Tristan, and Sara and Tim.

Over the course of this season, they'll match nine brides and nine grooms, including one same-sex couple that was matched later in the experiment due to one of the grooms leaving before the wedding.

Halfway through the experiment, the experts matched another two brides and two grooms together.

More like this

While the show is predominantly about the married couples, who head off on their honeymoon after tying the knot and enjoy dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, the expert team do play a big part in the building of each relationship.

But, who exactly are the Married at First Sight Australia experts?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Married at First Sight Australia presenters

John Aiken

John Aiken. Don Arnold/WireImage

Age: 53

Job: Former cricket player and relationship specialist

Instagram: @johnaikenlive

John Aiken is a former cricket player turned relationship specialist. In his cricketing days, Aiken played for Auckland and Wellington. He was a left-handed batsman who played 46 first class matches and 39 one-day matches in a career spanning 11 seasons from 1989/90 to 2000/01.

He has been an expert on Married at First Sight Australia since the show's launch in 2015.

Mel Schilling

Mel Schilling. Don Arnold/WireImage

Age: 52

Job: Dating coach

Instagram: @mel_schilling1

Melanie Schilling specialises in human behaviour and performance. She has built a 20-year career as a therapist, business consultant and leadership coach for high-performing people.

Schilling has been an expert on MAFS Australia since 2016, and in 2021 she joined the revamped UK series alongside Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

In December 2023, Mel revealed that she'd been diagnosed with colon cancer. On Monday 26th February, the 52-year-old gave fans an update on her health, revealing on her social media that she has begun chemo treatment after having recent surgery to remove a tumour.

“So here I am, day one of chemo,” Schilling said in a video outside the Kingston Hospital in England.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alessandra Rampolla

Alessandra Rampolla. Don Arnold/WireImage

Age: 49

Job: Sexologist

Instagram: @alessarampolla

Alessandra is a sexologist, who started out on a news program in Puerto Rico. She has starred in various programs around the world, such as the international Emmy Award-nominated School For Husbands, seen throughout Latin America, and Sex Hospital in the UK.

Rampolla joined MAFS Australia for the eighth season in 2021, after Dr Trisha Stratford announced her departure from the show.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on E4 at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.