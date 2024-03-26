Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

The reality series features a number of singletons matched together by a panel of experts in the hopes of finding their future spouse, but there have been bumps along the way for some couples.

One of those couples is Lauren and Jonathan, who instantly hit it off when they met on their wedding day.

Things weren't smooth for long, though, as Lauren worried that Jonathan was "too nice" for her and they clashed during intimacy week.

With all this in mind, it's no wonder viewers are wondering if the couple are still together. Here's everything you need to know about the MAFS Australia couple.

Who is Lauren on MAFS Australia?

Lauren during intimacy week on MAFS Australia.

Age: 32

From: Western Australia

Occupation: PR and marketing consultant

Ahead of her appearance on Married at First Sight Australia, Lauren admitted she has a high standard for what a successful relationship looks like due to her parents being married for 40 years.

Prior to joining the experiment, Lauren had been single for six months after a relationship breakdown, and was looking for someone who could match her level of sarcasm, wit and banter.

Despite noting she only attracts "red flags", Lauren had hopes the experts would match her with someone who is "tall, dark, handsome", and someone who could make her laugh until she cries.

Who is Jonathan on MAFS Australia?

Jonathan during intimacy week on MAFS Australia.

Age: 39

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Health business owner

From working as a financial advisor to serving as an infantry soldier, Jonathan has had an array of careers - but he gave the former up after the breakdown of his last relationship. It was from there he decided to sell everything he owned and travel the world for 15 months.

But now almost 40, Jonathan believed it was time to get serious about finding someone to love, and was eager to become a father.

Prior to joining the process, he had hoped to meet someone as "equally motivated and put together" as he is.

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Lauren and Jonathan during a commitment ceremony on MAFS Australia.

While it seems the pair are still together due to them still being in the experiment, it appears they may not continue to be there for too long.

In a photo acquired by Daily Mail Australia, Jonathan was pictured kissing fellow bride Ellie Dix as they enjoyed a day at the beach together.

Given MAFS Australia was filmed last year, this relationship has likely blossomed since filming ended.

"Jono and Ellie maintained contact after she left the show, but the romance only escalated once Jono ended things with Lauren at the final vows," a source told the tabloid.

"Their real-life meeting a few days later revealed an undeniable chemistry."

It appears that there is no ill will from either party, as both Lauren and Jonathan are posting about one another on their Instagram accounts while the show continues to air in the UK and Australia.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 continues on E4 and Channel4.com.

