During honesty and intimacy week, the pair seemed to have different ideas about where they were in their relationship.

Despite Tori saying: "The sexual tension is absolutely there, I can feel that and I know that he feels that too," Jack admitted it wasn't "there" for him yet.

"It's not there for me yet, but I 100 per cent like to be desired in a relationship," he explained. "I love having power and control and I know I've got her where I want her."

So, are Tori and Jack still together? Read on for everything you need to know about the MAFS Australia couple.

Who is Tori on MAFS Australia?

Tori at a MAFS Australia dinner party.

Age: 27

From: Victoria

Occupation: Business development manager

Ahead of appearing on Married at First Sight Australia, Tori explained that her ideal match is an "alpha male who is not intimidated by a strong woman".

She told the experts she wanted a partner who was career-focused, driven, tidy, emotionally intelligent and a good communicator.

The 27-year-old admitted to being high maintenance and a "stickler for control", but was ultimately looking for someone who could be on the same wavelength as her.

Who is Jack on MAFS Australia?

Jack at a MAFS Australia dinner party.

Age: 34

From: Queensland

Occupation: Personal trainer

Jack described himself as an alpha male and had some lengthy requirements for his future partner. As per Channel Nine, he hoped his partner would be "glamorous, fit, a nice smile, tanned and ideally brunette".

Ahead of taking part on the experiment, Jack hoped the person he was paired with would have patience to "understand him and exercise unconditional love for who he truly is".

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Jack and Tori at a commitment ceremony on MAFS Australia.

Jack and Tori have become one of the most talked about couples on Married at First Sight Australia season 11, especially down to some truly explosive dinner party moments.

But are the couple still together? Here's what we know right now.

As to avoid spoilers, the cast are unable to reveal whether or not they are still together, due to the series still airing over in Australia.

Due to the final vows still yet to be aired Down Under, it isn't wholly clear whether or not they are still in a relationship – but there are some hints that they could be.

The pair currently follow each other on Instagram and have shared photos with one another on their respective pages from during their time on the experiment.

Posting a photo of their wedding day, Jack wrote: "I have finally met my bride & I can't wipe the smile off my face."

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once it becomes more clear whether or not Tori and Jack are still together.

