The 2024 season initially launched on the Nine Network in Australia on Monday 29th January, meaning a lot has already happened and many of the couples have made their decision at the final vows.

But that's not all, with the cast expected to return for a reunion ceremony.

So, when is the Married at First Sight Australia season 11 reunion and when can viewers expect the episode to air in the UK?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 11 reunion?

The Married at First Sight season 11 reunion will air on the Nine Network in Australia on 7th and 8th April.

It will see most of the season 11 cast back together to update viewers on their relationships.

In a trailer for the two-part special, Jonathan and Ellie can be seen making their first appearance as a couple - much to the surprise of their co-stars.

And things get even more awkward when Lauren confronts her ex about this new romance.

Elsewhere, it looks like there's some trouble in paradise for Sara and Tim, while Cassandra confronts Tori following her outburst.

Despite Tori apologising for her behaviour, it seems Cass isn't happy, leading to a very heated argument between the two brides.

When will the Married at First Sight Australia season 11 reunion air in the UK?

It's looking like the Married at First Sight Australia season 11 reunion will air on E4 from Tuesday 30th April.

That means we've got just under a month before we'll see all the drama unfold in the UK.

Married at First Sight Australia airs Monday to Thursday on E4 and Channel4.com at 7:30pm.

