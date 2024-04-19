But Maeva's initial reluctance to see a therapist seems to have been overcome, as the pair can be seen attending their first session in a first-look clip from next Monday's episode, exclusive to RadioTimes.com.

The clip begins with the pair introducing themselves to their therapist, Miranda, who starts by asking them what has brought them to therapy.

"I think it was initiated by me," James answers. "Because since having the baby – and correct me when I'm wrong, like, jump in – since having the baby, our sex life has been on a downward trajectory."

Miranda then asks how things had been before, with James responding that it had been "fireworks", although Maeva counters that there had always been "ups and downs".

After Miranda jumps in to say that's something they should talk about, Maeva then expands on her thoughts on the matter.

"He doesn't spend enough time with me," she says. "I don't like going into details because it makes me feel embarrassed, but..."

Miranda then clarifies whether she means he doesn't spend enough time with her sexually, with Maeva confirming, and then tearfully continuing: "It's been ages that I don't feel sexy, pretty anymore, since the baby."

She then pauses as she cries, before adding: "And that's why when we have a date, I kind of want to go out so that I can dress up and everything, and obviously make it special."

Made in Chelsea continues on E4 at 9pm on Monday 22nd April.

