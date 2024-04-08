Viewers witnessed tense scenes on the show last year, after Bella, Reza and Ruby Adler were caught up in a messy love triangle, with Bella ultimately telling Reza: "We don't need to speak ever again."

A source told MailOnline that Bella didn't want to continue on the show now that she and Reza are no longer together, and she instead wants to focus on her fashion career.

Made in Chelsea season 27's returning cast. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

The publication also noted that she had called filming on the show "anxiety inducing" and previously said that she didn't want to be starring in the show past the age of 30.

The confirmed cast for the show's new season includes five newcomers – Sam Vanderpump, Jack Taylor, Julia Pollard, Tina Stinnes and Zeyno Taylan.

Meanwhile, returning cast members include Reza, Sam Prince, Yasmine Zweegers, Maeva D'Ascanio, Paris Smith, Tristan Phipps, Miles Nazaire, David 'Temps' Templer, Ruby Adler, Lauren Sintes and Emily Blackwell.

The official synopsis for the season premiere says: "Things between Tristan and Lauren have cooled since their resurrected romance in Sydney. Tristan wants full commitment, but Lauren doesn't understand the rush!

"The pair attempt to reconcile but Sam Prince has been in Tristan's ear and he's not Lauren's biggest fan. Lauren demands Sam explains himself in a frosty showdown at her birthday party."

Made in Chelsea returns to Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday 15th April. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

