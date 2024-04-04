Joining the party for this latest run is Sam Vanderpump, whose aunt Lisa will be known to reality television fans from her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and its spin-off Vanderpump Rules.

Described as "bubbly, energetic" and having "no filter", he is one of five new faces that viewers can expect to meet when the show returns on Monday 15th April.

Another to watch out for is Battersea-based Jack Taylor, younger brother of existing cast member James, who is currently studying Real Estate at Westminster University.

There's also Julia Pollard (also known as Muffin, due to her "sweet energy"), described as a "loyal, cheeky and friendly" person who will always stand up for what she believes in.

A recurring presence in previous seasons, Tina Stinnes, is now "back for good" and will be a regular player in season 27, bringing her free spirit, love for partying and openness to finding love.

Rounding out the newcomers is Zeyno Taylan, who is the "fun, spontaneous and fiercely loyal" girlfriend of Harvey Armstrong and currently works as a fashion stylist with a keen interest in the industry.

Made in Chelsea season 27 – returning cast Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

In addition to James and Harvey, the returning cast consists of Sam, Yas, Maeva, Paris, Tristan, Miles, Temps, Ruby, Lauren, Emily and Rez, meaning there'll be plenty of favourites for longtime viewers to get reacquainted with.

Yesterday, RadioTimes.com shared an exclusive first look at the explosive trailer for Made in Chelsea season 27, which saw hints of romance for some and fiery confrontations for others.

An official synopsis gives fans a taste of what's coming in the premiere. It reads: "Things between Tristan and Lauren have cooled since their resurrected romance in Sydney. Tristan wants full commitment, but Lauren doesn’t understand the rush!

"The pair attempt to reconcile but Sam Prince has been in Tristan’s ear and he’s not Lauren’s biggest fan. Lauren demands Sam explains himself in a frosty showdown at her birthday party."

It certainly sounds like things will be kicking off on a dramatic note!

Made in Chelsea returns to Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday 15th April. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

