Felstead stepped back from Made in Chelsea after six years and 13 seasons to focus on raising her first child, India, who she had with co-star Josh Patterson.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said she has no desire to return to the party days of the original series, but would be interested in reuniting with former castmates for a different show focusing on motherhood.

"We have started discussing doing something new," she explained. "It will be a show about 'what happened next?' or the 'mummies of Chelsea' type of thing. I have spoken to a few people and they have all said yes so far.

"I always get asked, 'Is there going to be an OG reunion?' and people saying they would like to see the old cast back together. Me, Louise [Thompson] and Rosie [Fortescue] are still super close, we always make time for each other for our girly lunches and dinners. We're like family."

Rosie Fortescue and Binky Felstead photographed in 2014. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The programme has not yet received a commission so fans should measure their expectations at this time – after all, plans can change and projects can fall through – but the mere fact it is being discussed will be exciting to some.

Meanwhile, Made in Chelsea remains on the air with an entirely different cast to the original line-up, with Felstead seemingly ruling out the possibility of a guest or cameo appearance in future episodes.

She added: "I will not be returning to Made in Chelsea because my life is obviously completely different now, I'm a wife and I have three children and businesses, but we are in talks about doing something completely new.

"I feel like the new show would be a really interesting concept because I'm not interested in talking about who is cheating on who, we all have our own exciting and different lives going on... but not all of it will be happy all of the time."

