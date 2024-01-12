Last night (Thursday 11th January) saw the three remaining Traitors Miles, Paul and Harry having to decide who they want to kill off next.

The show ended with the boys suggesting three contestants – Tracey, Charlotte and Diane, the latter of whom viewers know is hiding that her and Ross are, in fact, mother and son, and not complete strangers like everyone else!

However, former Traitor Ash, who was banished in episode 4, says if it was up to her, Diane would have been murdered a long time ago.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com following her exit, Ash explained: "Diane – she was on my hit list, but the boys wouldn't let me do it. And now if you think about it, because I'm out and she'd been accusing me so much, people are going to be like, 'Hey, Diane you were right!'"

In episode 3, Diane and Ross revealed that they were, in fact, related.

During a VT, Diane said: "I can't believe it was suggested that Paul was my son. I mean he's about three times taller than me, he's got red hair. Paul just couldn't be my son, but Ross is."

"So it turns out Diane is my mum, I know," Ross added.

While Ash had her concerns about Diane's detective skills, she had no idea that the retired teacher was hiding this massive secret.

She said: "Oh my goodness. Honestly, I was blown away. I was screaming. I was absolutely screaming. I had no idea. The first thing I did was text Ross and I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' Looking at them, I don't see the resemblance. I was totally, totally blown away."

