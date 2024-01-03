While majority of the group are Faithfuls, there are some Traitors who will be doing everything they can to sabotage the group and win the prize fund for themselves.

Within the group of Faithfuls and Traitors is 31-year-old Charlotte, who plans to be underestimated and kill with kindness.

She said: "I feel like you need to assess your group first, you need to get to know everyone and work them out."

So, what else is there to know about Charlotte? Here's everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant.

Who is Charlotte?

Age: 32

Job: Recruitment manager

Location: Warwickshire

Charlotte decided to apply for The Traitors because she saw it as a challenge she wanted to conquer. "I wasn't even thinking about the money," she said.

While she would prefer to be a traitor, she definitely wouldn't mind trying to catch one. The recruitment manager is a self-admitted "people-person" and noted that being horrible in this game "isn't going to get you anywhere".

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"Honestly, we will all still be friends afterwards so I may as well just go all the way and take it all. At the end of the day, you don’t want to make it to the end and have any regrets. For goodness sake, there's £120,000 to play for so let's get on with it!"

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"If I am a Faithful and I think I know who the Traitors are, I wouldn’t call them out. Unless it was at the Round Table and I was going for a majority, I'd do it then so that I didn’t look dodgy. Even if I had some solid evidence, it would be better to have that person on side as a friend.

"I'd rather do that because they won't get rid of you and then when it comes to the final moments, you can get rid of them. I'd rather do that because that’s the only way you're going to stay safe as a Faithful. Otherwise, they're just going to eliminate you."

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

