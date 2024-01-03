Some of those in the group of strangers include insurance broker Andrew, retired teacher Diane and illustrator Meg.

However, there is a twist: There are Traitors who will stop at nothing to get their hands on the jackpot.

Within the group of contestants, 58-year-old Tracey is going into the show without a game plan.

Tracey plans to live moment to moment and trust her gut instinct while on The Traitors, but what else is there to know about her?

Who is Tracey in The Traitors?

Age: 58

Job: Sonographer and clairvoyant

Location: Inverness

When Tracey watched The Traitors for the first time, she thought it was "the best game show" she had seen in a long time. "Every day after I watched the series, I kept checking when I could apply for series two," she explained.

"I just knew I wanted to be on it and it just hit something with me, I thought, 'I want to be on this.' It was mainly the psychology of it and meeting people that you don't normally meet in your normal life."

Like some of the other contestants, Tracey admired Amanda on season 1, noting that she resonates with her maternal nature. She also admired Wilfred's game plan, as well as some of the Faithfuls, including Maddy.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

Winning is the game, isn't it? I am really competitive in real life. I hope that I will be in it to win it.

The only thing that would be my downfall is that I do really like to be liked. I think if I came under suspicion or felt that people were talking about me, that would be the thing that would get me the most. Then I would be straight into the group going, 'Hi, is everyone okay?'

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

I think it would be easier to be a Faithful, because you could just genuinely be yourself and you would need less of a game plan. You wouldn't have to watch what you were saying constantly. Or thinking that you’ve told a lie and trying to remember it.

As a Faithful, you could just literally be yourself and enjoy it for what it is, and make sure that people didn't suspect you for any reason.

