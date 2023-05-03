While it had previously been rumoured that The Chase presenter and his son were tapped to front the anticipated series, it's now been confirmed in an exciting move for the revamped entertainment show.

Bradley and Barney Walsh will be presenting the BBC reboot of Gladiators , it has been announced.

The Walshes are no strangers to presenting together, with the father-son pair at the helm of ITV's Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad as well as being well-recognised faces on TV separately.

While many of us have fond memories of the iconic sports entertainment show, Gladiators has been an integral part of the Walsh family with Donna Walsh, Bradley's wife and Barney's mother, previously being the head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders on the original series.

Because of this, Bradley and Barney were regular visitors on set, with Barney reportedly taking some of his first steps on the iconic arena floor as a child. Bradley also took part in the 1997 Celebrities vs Jockeys special, which was presented by Ulrika Jonsson and Jeremy Guscott.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about their new presenting roles for the 2023 reboot, Bradley Walsh said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!!

"Saturday night family entertainment at its best... ARE YOU READY?!"

Similarly, Barney commented: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is GLADIATORS.”

More like this

Of course, many fans of Bradley will recognise him as the iconic presenter of ITV's The Chase, as well as his appearances over the years in Coronation Street, Doctor Who and The Larkins.

Barney has followed in his father's acting footsteps with a recent appearance in BBC One's Death in Paradise, as well as recently joining the cast of long-running medical drama Casualty.

Read more:

In the 11-episode reboot of Gladiators, fans can expect much of the same tense and exhilarating rush from the series, similar to when it originally aired from 1992 to 2000.

This new series will see "a new generation of superhuman Gladiators compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength", according to the synopsis. There will be brand new games, as well as fan-favourite classics such as Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator.

While there's yet to be a release date for the reboot, we do know that broadcast details will be released soon – and now with confirmed presenters, we can't wait to see what contestants will take to the ultimate test of strength and skill.

Speaking about the new series when it was announced back in August 2022, Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: "Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

"Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!"

Gladiators will air on BBC One in 2023. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.