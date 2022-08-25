Gladiators reboot confirmed for 2023 at BBC

The energetic sports entertainment show will make its comeback in 2023 in its brand new home on the BBC.

Our Saturday evenings are about to be booming again, as Gladiators has officially been confirmed to return next year.

Gladiators will return with an 11 episode series made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC said: "Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other. Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!"

Gladiators to return to BBC in 2023. BBC

Scot Cru, EVP of Global Formats and Unscripted Content, MGM Television added: "Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide. We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our UK Gladiators."

The announcement comes just months after it was reported that the BBC was working on a reboot of the series, which originally aired from 1992 to 2000 and was hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu.

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of Hungry Bear Media, said it's the "perfect" time for Gladiators to make its comeback.

He said: "What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime? Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and iPlayer."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dom Bird, SVP MGM International Unscripted Television, said the series will push its "next-level Gladiators" and contestants to "the very limits of their physical abilities".

Filming will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023 and further information about the series, including broadcast details, will be announced in due course.

Gladiators will air on BBC One in 2023. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.