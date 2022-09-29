Bradley and Barney Walsh 'to host Gladiators revival on BBC'

An article in The Sun claims that the father and son have been approached, as the broadcaster is after "a unique duo" to front the show. The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com .

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have reportedly been tapped to host the BBC's Gladiators revival.

The Walshes are no strangers to hosting together, having worked together on four seasons of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad plus a Christmas special.

The ITV series sees the pair embark on epic road trips across the US, and is much beloved among fans thanks to the father and son's heartfelt and hilarious bond.

Gladiators ITV

Earlier this year, the broadcaster confirmed it would be rebooting Gladiators with an 11-episode run set to land in 2023. The original show aired from 1992 to 2000 and was hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu.

Sky previously brought it back in 2008, with its version presented by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallacher, but the series was over by 2009.

As well as the Walshes, another name that has been floated to host the reboot is Holly Willoughby's. Her husband Dan Baldwin's production company Hungry Bear Media is helming the Gladiators reboot, and the This Morning host has been involved in the company's projects in the past.

However, it's worth noting that Bradley Walsh has also worked on a number of Hungry Bear series too, including Breaking Dad.

Filming for the series is set to take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023, so hopefully we won't have to wait much longer to see the hosts and, better yet, the hopeful warriors, in action.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our dedicated Entertainment hub or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.