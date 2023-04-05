Speaking with this week's Radio Times magazine , one of the show's question writers, Fraser Cameron, has revealed just what goes into preparing the perfect "rude" question – and how Walsh's reactions are always entirely genuine.

While The Chase is primarily known for its tough quizzes and even tougher quiz masters, it has also been known for a number of viral moments which have seen host Bradley Walsh cracking up with laughter at innuendos in the questions or potential answers.

Cameron said: "He reads the multiple-choice questions for the first time on air, so his reaction is genuine shock. We try to push what is decent at teatime by using words like plums or beaver, or slightly rude words in strange contexts.

The Chasers on The Chase. ITV Studios

"If we’re writing funny options, they’re usually option C, as the last punch line at the end. Bradley is one of the main reasons why the show’s so popular — he can take a very normal-sounding question and turn it into comedy gold."

Cameron also revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets about the question writing team, such as that there are "seven question writers, including four-time world quiz champion Olav Bjortomt" and that they "aim to write 30 questions each every day — more than 200 questions a day".

More like this

Read more:

He also said of the difficulty of the questions: "It’s easy to write a very hard quiz, but The Chase isn’t about that. It’s supposed to have universal appeal. People overestimate how good the public are on subjects: the average person is good with capital cities, but not art or astronomy."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this year, an episode of The Chase saw a team of four contestants take home £47,000, after beating one of the toughest chasers to go up against, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty.

Hegerty joined the show in 2010 and is one of the most successful female quizzers in the world. In 2019, she broke a record on the show by becoming the first Chaser to answer every question correctly throughout an entire episode.

The Chase continues on ITV1 and ITVX at 5pm on weekdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.