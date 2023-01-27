The four players, who all managed to make it to the Final Chase, answered 23 questions correctly, beating Hegerty after the Chaser only managed to answer 18 before the time ran out.

Four contestants on The Chase took home £47,000 in tonight's episode after beating Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty – one of the toughest Chasers to go up against.

On losing to the team, Hegerty said that she "spent too long thinking about answers" to the questions and was particularly stumped by host Bradley Walsh asking which breed of animal a Cane Corso is.

"I was confused by the question about the Cane because Cannae was a battle between the Romans and Hannibal so I was thinking, 'This is not elephants, is it?'"

Natalie on The Chase. ITV

Each contestant took home £11,750, with David planning to take his mum on holiday and Marion wanting to rebuild her garden.

"The dogs are packing their bags for the kennels, I'm going to South America," Tony said.

A&E doctor David, DT technician Tony, paralegal Natalie and retired recruitment consultant Marion joined forces on the show, beginning with David, who added £32,000 on the first go.

Tony managed to win £5,000 for the prize pot, while Natalie went for £3,000 and Marion contributed £7,000 ahead of the Final Chase.

With £47,000 up for grabs, all four members of the team managed to make it back to the panel before taking on The Governess as a group.

In the Final Chase, Tony, David, Natalie and Marion managed to push Hegerty back twice and had another opportunity to do so, but answered the question incorrectly.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Natalie revealed that Hegerty stayed in her "intimidating" character throughout filming.

Hegerty is statistically among the hardest Chasers to beat on the ITV game show, with the quiz whizz winning 79.5 per cent of her games (per One Question Shootout). Only Darragh Ennis has a higher win ratio with 80.9%, although he has taken part in far fewer episodes.

The 64-year-old, who joined the show in 2010, is one of the most successful female quizzers in the world and broke a record on The Chase back in 2019 by becoming the first Chaser to answer every question correctly throughout an entire episode.

