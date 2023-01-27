Natalie, a 28-year-old paralegal from Macclesfield, made it to the Final Chase against The Governess with teammates David, Tony and Marion, beating the quiz whiz by five questions.

A winner of The Chase has spoken about the "intimidating" experience of taking on the rarely defeated Anne Hegerty after her team took home £47,000 in today's (27th January) episode .

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Natalie revealed that Hegerty stayed in character between takes on the show's set.

"I was quite intimidated because obviously her whole persona is this intimidating, stern matron and she very much kept that up," she said.

"Even when we'd break from filming, she just sat there. She was pretty much expressionless so that was quite intimidating."

She added that host Bradley Walsh came over to the contestants to say hello during filming, but Hegerty remained in quiz mode throughout.

"He was coming over and taking our hands, saying, 'Alright guys? It's going well!' And she was just sat down, stoic.

"She's definitely one of the stronger Chasers so when I saw her, I was like, 'Oh dear.' My already low expectations for what was going to happen kind of decreased a little bit when I saw it was her. So I was a bit worried."

The 28-year-0ld banked £3,000 for her team during her round and with the prize pot ultimately coming to £47,000, each contestant went home with £11,750.

Natalie also said that she's stayed in touch with her fellow teammates via a WhatsApp group and revealed her key piece of advice for anyone wanting to apply for the show.

"If I was to give advice for someone going on it, I would say by all means do some swotting, it can make you feel good about yourself learning more and increasing your general knowledge – but don't stress yourself out about it and don't expect it to really matter."

The Chase airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 5pm on weekdays.

