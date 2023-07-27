The network has confirmed that filming for the series has already wrapped in the Dominican Republic - but when can we expect to see it on our screens, and who will be the host?

Read on to find out everything we know so far about the 2023 series of Survivor UK.

Joel Dommett will host Survivor UK

The exact release date for Survivor UK is yet to be confirmed, but the BBC have revealed we can expect to see the show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

Survivor UK 2023 host

Fans of The Masked Singer will be over the moon to hear that none other than comedian Joel Dommett will be hosting the show!

“I’m the new host of the UK’s Survivor!,” he told his fans “I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! A huge thank you to the BBC for trusting me with this.

“It’s such a hugely popular format all over the world and I’m super excited to help bring it to our sweet little country. Let the tribal councils BEGIN!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment for the BBC, also said: “Having Joel on board is brilliant! With his natural comedic charm we are thrilled that he is going to be on hand guiding, encouraging and challenging our contestants as they all try to be the sole survivor!”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, says: “Not only is Survivor one of the biggest shows on TV, we are thrilled to have one of the biggest talents on TV host it. Joel's infectious wit and energy are second to none - I can’t wait to watch as he leads our Survivor contestants through their epic battle!”

Survivor UK 2023 contestants

The Survivor castaways must fend for themselves

We’re still in the dark on who is in the confirmed cast for UK series, but the BBC has revealed that 18 contestants will be taking part.

Applications for the UK series opened in November 2022, with people applying to become contestants in the hope of winning a £100,000 jackpot.

The 16-part run “promises viewers a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, out play and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor” - so let’s hope this lot are made of tough stuff!

How does Survivor work?

The premise of Survivor is fairly simple: castmates will be marooned in an isolated location and have to fend for themselves, while also taking part in tasks to earn themselves immunity from elimination or rewards.

The contestants are progressively eliminated from the game as they are voted off the island by their fellow castaways - and whoever is the last person standing will take home the huge cash prize!

“They’ll form their own tribal societies, catch their own food, build their own shelter and compete against each other in epic challenges for reward or immunity,” said the BBC. “Those who win immunity are safe from being voted out of the game at the iconic Tribal Council.

“At each Tribal Council, each tribe must vote out one of their own, until the Sole Survivor emerges and wins a life-changing £100,000.”

Is there a trailer for Survivor UK 2023?

See below for the first look teaser clip for Survivor UK:

Survivor UK will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

