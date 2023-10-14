The show has been off air for nearly a decade, but the BBC has rebooted the series, which will see 18 contestants try their luck in the Dominican Republic.

Survivor UK "promises viewers a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So, who are these brave individuals hoping to prove they have what it takes to be named the Ultimate Survivor?

Read on to find out more about the Survivor UK 2023 contestants.

Ashleigh

Ashleigh. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 34

From: London

Occupation: Brand strategist

Ashleigh applied for Survivor UK because she loves to "live life to the fullest" - whether it be through starting her own business or taking on skydiving and boxing, she is always up for pushing herself and testing her limits.

"I suffer from imposter syndrome and struggle to believe in myself, so this is why I push myself, to try and find my limits. What better test to understand what I’m really capable of than the ultimate challenge - Survivor?!" she explained.

One of Ashleigh's biggest takeaways from the show is that she is "more capable" than she gives herself credit for.

Christopher

Christopher. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 36

From: Bridgend

Occupation: Singer/songwriter

Christopher wanted to be a contestant on Survivor to take himself out of his comfort zone and face his fears.

He told the BBC: "I wanted to undertake the hardest challenges on land, in the air or in the sea. I want to prove to myself that I have got what it takes, that I can achieve anything. The idea of having nothing but the clothes on my back seemed a million miles away from what I do in real life.

"I am at the stage in my life where I am more confident and determined to do something which I feel I can do well, with the determination and competitive spirit to outwit, outplay and outlast."

Having taken part on the show, Christopher learned that he is "a lot more resilient and stronger" than he thought.

Doug

Doug. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 32

From: Isle of Mull

Occupation: Flood risk consultant

Doug has been watching Survivor for as long as he can remember, and would even go as far as re-enacting some of the show's original challenges with his family.

Having seen the show was returning, Doug wasted "no time" in submitting his application.

He explained: "Next thing I know – I'm on a desert island building a shelter from bamboo! I came on Survivor to make my family back home on Mull proud, and have the adventure of a lifetime."

Hannah

Hannah. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 30

From: London

Occupation: Semi-professional footballer

Thirty-year-old Hannah became "totally hooked" on Survivor during lockdown and watched season after season, which led her to apply for the show.

Talking to the BBC ahead of the show's launch, Hannah said: "Survivor taught me a lot about myself and life in general. It reminded me of the importance of putting myself first at times, recognising my own worth, and having faith that even in the darkest moments things can turn around.

More like this

"Embracing my emotions was another big takeaway – they're not a weakness but a strength, showing my realness, vulnerability, and helping others relate to me on a deeper level."

Jess

Jess. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 38

From: London

Occupation: Fitting model

Jess fancied "doing something wild", and there was nothing better than to apply for Survivor when the opportunity presented itself.

One of the biggest things she learned while on the show was that she is stronger than she could have imagined.

Laurence

Laurence. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 29

From: London, born in Vienna and raised in Costa Rica

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Laurence decided to apply for Survivor UK because he felt he had become "too comfortable in life".

He explained: "It was time to shake things up a bit and prove to myself that I could live on bare necessities, in order to appreciate the luxuries of life.

"I wanted to see whether my character would remain the same when put to the test, or whether I would crack under pressure like most other fellow soft millennials."

Lee

Lee. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 28

From: Belfast (originally Limerick)

Occupation: Professional boxer

Lee is excited for the "Irish and British public" to see him as his "true, authentic self".

During his time on the show, Lee wanted to bring "teamwork, a positive mental attitude, good energy and competitiveness to the game".

Leilani

Leilani. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 45

From: Hertford

Occupation: Barista and cleaner at a yoga studio

One of Leilani's friends saw the applications for Survivor UK and urged her to apply.

Leilani said: "I was at a crossroads in my life and looking for a new direction, so it came along at the perfect time."

Matthew

Matthew. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 21

From: Cumbria

Occupation: Hospitality

Matthew wanted to be a contestant on Survivor because he knew it was "the ultimate challenge".

He told the BBC: "I turned 21 a few months ago and I couldn't think of a better way to spend my summer, I'm so thankful for the opportunity. I really wanted to push myself to the limits and I genuinely mean that – this is a dream.

"I was looking forward to playing the game of Survivor because there's so much to think about, it tests you physically and mentally - and I was ready for both challenges!"

Nathan

Nathan. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 35

From: Manchester (originally London)

Occupation: Fitness instructor and operations manager

Nathan believes in the concept of Kaizen, which is a Japanese term for continuous improvement, and he tries to apply this concept to every part of his life.

When the opportunity to be part of "one of the most challenging experiences someone can face" came up, he didn't need any convincing.

Pegleg

Pegleg. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 54

From: St Agnes

Occupation: Surf school owner

Pegleg is incredibly competitive and even gave up the chance to retain his title as world champion in his surf division to take part in the show.

While on the show, the 54-year-old learned that he can go into "more extreme living and surviving" and can "still give the youngsters a run for their money".

Rachel G

Rachel G. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 40

From: Whitstable

Occupation: Insurance claims handler

Rachel's motivation to appear on Survivor was to show her children than not having a dad around doesn't mean one parent isn't enough.

She wanted to show them that "anything can be achieved if you put your mind to it".

Rach C

Rachel C. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Personal trainer

Personal trainer Rachel felt like Survivor UK was the "perfect match" for her since she loves challenges and adrenaline rushes.

Talking about her time on the show, Rachel said she coped with hunger "really well".

She explained: "I probably ate more on the show than I did when I was preparing for a photoshoot. There were definitely a few times when some of us were scraping the pot and licking the spoon."

Ren

Ren. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Network data scientist

Ren said: "Survivor has been my all-time favourite show since I found it when I was 14; 'obsessed' is an understatement. It combines so many things I love into this intense and awesome package where you get to do stuff you don’t get to regularly as an adult.

"I also just love the mental and social aspects of the game – it's not about playing the game you want to play, it’s about playing the game the jury wants to see you play."

Richard

Richard. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 36

From: Dalkeith, Scotland

Occupation: Pensions manager/RAF reservist

Richard is "always looking for a new challenge" and Survivor UK gave him the opportunity to challenge himself "physically and mentally".

When asked what he learned from being on the show, Richard said: "It was an amazing experience and one that not very many people will get the chance to do. My biggest takeaway is that I am more resilient than I thought."

Sabrina

Sabrina. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 45

From: Stroud

Occupation: Ultramarathon runner

When asked why she wanted to be a contestant on Survivor, Sabrina said: "It hit me at the right time! If you were told on a cold UK winter's night about a show that was highly likely to be filmed on a tropical island, involved physical and mental challenges, and meant you couldn’t be contacted for the whole time you were there - wouldn't you be interested?!"

Shai

Shai. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 33

From: London

Occupation: Finance risk manager

Shai has been a superfan of Survivor ever since he was 11 years old. Over the course of the show's 23-year period, Shai reckons he has watched most of the previous seasons.

He told the BBC: "When the opportunity arose, I jumped at it! Who wouldn’t want to be stranded on a random island with nothing but basic rations against a bunch of random strangers, competing in the best game ever?!"

Tinuke

Tinuke. BBC/Remarkable

Age: 30

From: London

Occupation: Professional roller skater

Thirty-year-old Tinuke has "always loved" Survivor and in turn was "so excited" when she saw the show was coming to the UK.

Explaining why she applied, Tinuke said: "I want to go on the show for my late parents, and to prove to myself that I am so much stronger than I thought I was. This is a complete game-changer for me, I am ready to change my life and fill it with adventure and challenge - and this is the first stepping stone to get me there.

"I am ready to leave behind the troubles and grief of my past and prove that anyone can turn around any dark experience. You always have more in the tank than you think you do, and I am ready to show that! I want to be a massive inspiration for anyone who has also experienced deep loss and sadness."

Survivor UK will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.