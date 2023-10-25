The BBC says that "one by one, players will be voted out of their tribes at the iconic Tribal Council until the two tribes eventually merge and the game becomes a head-to-head battle".

Of course, only one contestant can emerge victorious, winning the cash prize of £100,000 and the title of Sole Survivor.

Survivor originally debuted in the UK on ITV in 2001, and ran for two seasons, hosted by broadcaster Mark Austin and then Mark Nicholas.

In the US, it began on CBS in 2000, presented by Jeff Probst, and has continued for 45 seasons, including various spin-offs such as All Stars and Millennials vs Gen X.

As the show prepares to return our TV screens this month with new host Joel Dommett, we've taken a look back at the previous winners of Survivor UK below.

Survivor UK winners

Charlotte Hobrough

Charlotte Hobrough on Survivor. ITV

Charlotte won season 1 of Survivor UK in 2001, also known as Survivor: Pulau Tiga. Pulau Tiga is a remote island in Malaysia, where the debut season took place, running from 21st May until 25th July 2001.

A Detective Constable from Rhoose in Wales, then aged 24, Charlotte beat airline industry purchaser Jackie Carey in a 7-0 jury vote in the finale, winning the title of Ultimate Survivor and a £1million cash prize.

Since her win, Charlotte has presented Channel 4's Big Breakfast and ITV2's coverage of the second season of Survivor, before returning to her job as a DC in the South Wales Constabulary. With her winnings, Charlotte bought herself a new home and car.

Jonny Gibb

Jonny Gibb on Survivor. ITV

Season 2 of Survivor was filmed in the Bocas del Toro archipelago of Panama, running from 13th March until 29th May 2002.

Police detective Jonny Gibb, aged 31 at the time and hailing from Edinburgh, was named the Ultimate Survivor and won £1 million after he defeated teacher Susannah Moffat in a 7-0 jury vote. It was reported in 2010 that Johnny was welcomed back into Lothian and Borders Police to reprise his role as a Detective Constable.

Survivor UK will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 28th October at 8:25pm.

