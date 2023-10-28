This is all with the hopes of being named the Sole Survivor and winning a £100,000 cash prize.

When the 18 castaways are marooned to a tropical location, they are divided into two tribes where they must compete against one another, whether it be through physical or mental challenges - and Joel Dommett has given viewers an insight into the competitiveness between the tribes.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the show's reboot, Joel Dommett teased that things between the tribes are "really very competitive".

"They [the tribes] become, very quickly, very loyal to their bunch," he explained.

He added: "Of course that's what makes Survivor exciting, because then it gets to the point where both tribes merge together and become one tribe and that's very exciting because it puts an entirely different dynamic on things."

Sabrina and other contestants on Survivor UK. BBC/Remarkable

Joel Dommett isn't the only person to tease tension on Survivor UK, with contestant Lee telling RadioTimes.com that his competitive nature "definitely would cause friction", as he is "in it to win it".

Teasing what viewers can expect from the challenges, Lee said: "I'm going to be pushing out, I'm going to be gunning for the top spot.

"So I'm sure there's going to be some screaming, there's going to be some ups, there's going to be some downs, but it's going to be positive. And it's going to be good TV."

Survivor UK launches on Saturday 28th October at 8:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

