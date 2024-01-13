Amongst those in the line-up is Giant, who stands at 6ft 5in – so his name comes as no surprise!

The bodybuilder will be doing all he can to win, but what else is there to know about him? Here's everything you need to know about Giant, including his most memorable moment filming the series.

Who is Giant?

Giant. BBC

Age: 37

From: Derbyshire

Height: 6ft 5in

Bicep: 52cm

Fact: Giant eats over 10,000 calories a day.

Instagram: @akathegiant

Giant, whose real name is Jamie Christian Johal, is a bodybuilder and has made history by becoming one of the all-time tallest bodybuilders.

As well as being a bodybuilder, Giant owns a home gym and is an online coach. He gives people the "inside scoop to all things bodybuilding" on his YouTube channel.

One his most memorable moments when it came to filming was spotting original Gladiator Saracen watching on during Duel from the audience.

Of your fellow Gladiators, who would you least like to go up against and why?

"Nitro. He's a world class athlete who is extremely fast, powerful and explosive. Just because he's smaller doesn't mean he doesn't have the strength and power to knock a big guy down.

"Steel has to be mentioned too, he's an all-round beast. He's very well rounded."

Gladiators starts on BBC One on Saturday 13th January at 5:50pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

